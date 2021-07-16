Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

