Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

