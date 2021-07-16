Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 153.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

