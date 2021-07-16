Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.45. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 975 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$981.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,049,439. Insiders purchased a total of 221,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,861 in the last 90 days.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

