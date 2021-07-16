Grin Market Cap Hits $23.65 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Grin has a market cap of $23.65 million and $3.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,947.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.68 or 0.06099669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.01445488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00398481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00135951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00623986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00405257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00318899 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,479,640 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.