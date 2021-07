Grigorios Siokas Buys 166,667 Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

Shares of Cosmos stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

