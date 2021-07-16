Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,882. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.