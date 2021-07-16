Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,920 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $60,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

