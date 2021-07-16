Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 305,882 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305,882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $56,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

