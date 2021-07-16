Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

