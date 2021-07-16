Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $45,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

