Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 18,984 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $51,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

