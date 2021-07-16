Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 112,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

GIS opened at $59.78 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

