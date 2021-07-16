GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.96.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

NYSE:GPX opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.