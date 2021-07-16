Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of The Bancorp worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

