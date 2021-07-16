Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

