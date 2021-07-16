Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 603,539 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

