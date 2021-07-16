Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,257 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.