Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VRP stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

