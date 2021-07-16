Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Raised by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 339.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,871 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Globe Life worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $198,675.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.49. 270,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

