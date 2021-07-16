Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 280,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,012,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Globalstar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.