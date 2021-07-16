Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 280,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,012,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Globalstar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.