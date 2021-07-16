Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74.

