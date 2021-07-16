Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The company has a market cap of $396.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.