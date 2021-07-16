Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 258,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

