Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.02.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $96.10.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

