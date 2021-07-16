Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$21.72 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.18.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
