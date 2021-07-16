Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$21.72 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.