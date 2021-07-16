Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

