Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $8,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

