Georges Antoun Sells 24,052 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $85.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in First Solar by 73.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 38.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in First Solar by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

