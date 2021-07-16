Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $10.02 Million in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AppHarvest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPH. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

