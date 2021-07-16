Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $10,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

