Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Accel Entertainment worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,755 shares of company stock worth $1,927,275. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

