Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $33.80 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $648.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

