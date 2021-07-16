Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 98,777 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 65.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

