Genesis Shards (GS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305,553.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.44 million and $305,553.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00108473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00148736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,190.69 or 1.00208305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

