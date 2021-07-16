GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.00

Shares of GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 5769406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The firm has a market cap of £976.06 million and a PE ratio of 142.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio is 3.22%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

