Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.13. 43,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,368,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GOTU. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.