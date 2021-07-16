Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.13. 43,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,368,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOTU. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

