FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

