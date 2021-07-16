FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

