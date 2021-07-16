FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Issued By B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $991.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

