FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reduced by Wedbush

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.