FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.87).

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.