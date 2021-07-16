FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

SCHN stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

