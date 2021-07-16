FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.24. The Timken has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

