FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hengan International Group Company Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

