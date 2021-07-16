FY2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

