FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

