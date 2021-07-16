FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Salzgitter AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

