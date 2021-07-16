FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

