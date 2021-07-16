FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fastenal by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,255 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

